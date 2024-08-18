If you’re a fiend for clever tactical combat that enjoys the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3, Into the Breach, and XCOM, newcomer Arco should be on your radar. Set in a slightly fantastical version of the American frontier inspired heavily by Mesoamerican and South American history, this new indie RPG tells a classical tale of revenge and bloodshed. While its characters and tales have certainly piqued my interest, however, what really captured my attention is its satisfying combat, a delightful fusion of real-time and turn-based tactics.

Your time in Arco is spent between exploring its various environments, meeting its people, and getting into vicious showdowns against rival warriors, incoming colonizers, and dangerous beasts alike. The places you’ll travel range from arid deserts to stunning plains, majestic waterfalls, and even verdant forests, and the simple pixel art is a real delight to look at. So far, I’ve also found its areas to be packed with little secrets to discover, delivering a real sense of accomplishment for looking around, a welcome addition to any of the best RPGs.

Arco’s world is one seen primarily from a Native perspective – as its tale progresses, time moves with it, and you’ll see the influence of the early European newcomers, who are fairly sparse early on, spreading ever more throughout the various peoples and factions you meet. There are a good amount of more fantastical creatures and supernatural elements, too – perhaps most interesting among them being the disruptive ghosts that can appear in battle to represent your character’s guilt based on choices you’ve made along your journey.

It’s when combat kicks off that Arco really shines, however. I mentioned this when I covered its Steam Next Fest demo, but it reminds me a little of the excellent, underrated 2011 strategy game Frozen Synapse. Each ‘turn’ you set up your characters’ next moves, whether that be repositioning or making use of a weapon or skill, and then those choices play out simultaneously with the actions of your enemies. Typically, you’ll get to see what your opponents are planning to do next, which can help you react in kind.

Unlike many other such games, there are no grids at play here, giving battles a more realistic, freeform feel – indeed, you can actually set characters to move in a straight line or curve them to run in an arc, perhaps to avoid an incoming projectile while maintaining optimal distance. Your more powerful actions are limited by a resource called Magia, which replenishes as you move about (or even more dramatically if you stop and rest), further encouraging you to stay nimble – both to dodge incoming attacks and to keep your Magia topped up.

Fights are difficult at times – even early on, it can be easy to put yourself in a bad position and get surrounded or pinned down. But they’re typically quick to play out, meaning you can just have another go and try something different next time. And so far, I’ve found myself doing exactly that, and feeling incredibly satisfied each time I outsmart my foes. With all manner of bandits, beasts, and beyond standing in your way, there’s a good variety to the encounters, too, and the promise of over 70 different skills to unlock has me eager to see what more lies ahead.

Arco is out now on Steam. It’s priced at $19.99 / £15.99, although a 10% launch discount means you should expect to pay just $17.99 / £14.39 if you pick it up by Thursday August 29. If you’re tempted, head here to check it out. It’s a game I can certainly see being in my mind when the end-of-year discussions roll around.

