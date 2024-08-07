The Arena Breakout Infinite early access release date has finally been revealed, as the milsim rival to Escape From Tarkov and Gray Zone Warfare arrives on Steam in a matter of days. With over one million wishlists and a massively successful beta, Arena Breakout Infinite could very well be the answer to your realistic FPS woes. The free-to-player shooter has some big early access plans too, and now you don’t have long to wait.

Arena Breakout Infinite promises to be a deadly game of cat and mouse. You and your squad drop into an open-world warzone, and fight against other human squads and AI to grab gear and material before extracting to safety. If you make it out alive, that’s a win. With over 500 gun attachments, 30 custom slots, and 360-degree spatial audio, you need to load up and always be on your toes. This is not a run-and-gun arena shooter. Arena Breakout Infinite is coming for Tarkov, make no mistake.

The early access version of the FPS game comes with the new Armory map, multiple new weapon and equipment options, the kill cam and spectate features, hardware requirements down to GTX 960, and the season system.

During early access, MorFun Studios says it “will focus on optimization, introduce new features, fine-tune gameplay mechanics, balance monetization systems, and quickly iterate on player feedback,” with even more on the way.

Arena Breakout Infinite’s early access begins on Monday August 12 at 7pm PST / 10pm EST and Tuesday August 13 at 3am BST / 4am CEST / 1pm AEDT. You can register and start preloading the game at the same time in each region, a full 24 hours before launch. Simply head right here.

The next Escape From Tarkov wipe is also planned for the first two weeks of August, meaning MoreFun Studios is going right up against Battlestate Games. That’s an incredibly risky move, as, despite Tarkov’s massive PvE controversy, Arena Breakout Infinite is asking players to pull themselves away from Tarkov’s busiest period.

