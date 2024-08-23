In a period where multiple new extraction shooters are all opening their doors, the one that’s arguably drummed up the most conversation is Arena Breakout Infinite. While there is plenty of praise for its tactical gameplay, the FPS has also received its fair share of criticism, mostly regarding the inclusion of paid items that give an in-game advantage. Speaking to Enzo Zhang, the game’s producer and studio head at developer MoreFun, he says that it is “quite normal” for early access games to receive such feedback and is in many respects glad that there isn’t just unanimous praise for ABI.

With fellow newbies like Delta Force and Gray Zone Warfare and existing stalwarts like Escape From Tarkov, there is an abundance of realistic, milsim extraction FPS games right now. Arena Breakout Infinite’s specific critiques over its microtransactions and how they affect the game have led to ‘pay-to-win’ becoming flavor of the month among the fans and even the developers of these hardcore shooters.

However, Zhang appears calm and optimistic about all the feedback – positive and negative – that ABI has been receiving since it began its early access period.

“We’ve already noticed that many players love this game,” he tells us via an interpreter. “They love the gameplay, they enjoy the game experience. In the meantime, we’ve also noticed some discussions about monetization, about other stuff, and we feel like it’s quite normal for a game like ours [that’s] currently in early access.”

“If everyone in the world says a game is good, that means a game is kind of average,” he says later in the discussion. “It probably, you know, doesn’t have very unique stuff in it. But, if everyone says your game is not good, that means you probably haven’t got anything good [to offer].” Essentially, Zhang is pleased that ABI is receiving both positive and negative comments from players, and that to him it shows the FPS is on the right track.

“We believe that if we give enough time for all the players, the community and the market, to get into our game and experience our game, they will ultimately achieve like [an] objective opinion,” he adds.

Even though the game is yet to hit platforms like Steam and is available only through it’s own launcher right now, its early access period is certainly generating a lot of interest. Morefun has already acknowledged that it will take “time to change” and act upon players criticisms, but these comments cement the fact that it’s confident about the future of its game.

Arena Breakout Infinite is aiming to fully release by the end of 2024.

