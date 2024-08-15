Newly arrived Escape From Tarkov rival Arena Breakout: Infinite is finally here, but the launch of MoreFun’s hardcore extraction shooter has already run into issues. Positioned as a challenger to the likes of Tarkov, Gray Zone Warfare, and Delta Force Hawk Ops, ABI has seen some positive feedback about the early access release versus its previous beta tests, yet concerns over potential pay-to-win mechanics have led the developer to call for feedback, warning that “it takes time to change.”

Arena Breakout: Infinite arrived in early access on Tuesday August 13, although you’ll have to use MoreFun’s own client for now as we’re still awaiting news of the Steam launch date. The gritty, immersive FPS game has seen some positive responses to the improvements made since its last beta, but those have been largely overshadowed by the conversation around the game’s real-money offerings.

The discussions center primarily on the ability to spend Bonds – an in-game currency that can be bought for real money – on extra keys for loot or on cases that can protect your gear if you die before extracting. These bonuses are leading many players to say that Arena Breakout: Infinite is P2W. In response to this, moreFun now asks players to share their feelings on the topic.

“What do you think? Feel free to drop your thoughts,” the developer writes in a post to social media platform X, quoting a post discussing the premium currency. “We’re genuinely open to any feedback on this topic so we can keep improving the game,” it continues in another reply, “but it takes time to change, to be honest.”

“Both the beta test and early access versions have room for improvement,” the team acknowledges. “Many thanks for your continued support. We’re working on more optimizations and content for the full release.” It also adds that we can expect to see more of Arena Breakout: Infinite at Gamescom next week, including “the latest development updates on the new map.”

For now, you can pick up the latest Arena Breakout: Infinite Twitch Drops for more goodies, or have a look through more of the best multiplayer games in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.