Arena Breakout Infinite players aren’t happy with the PC release of the milsim extraction shooter, accusing developer MoreFun Studios of implementing pay-to-win mechanics despite the developer’s claims that “paid features have no impact on gameplay or the fairness of the game.” The extraction shooter rival to Escape From Tarkov and Gray Zone Warfare has been playable on mobile since last year, but the PC early access launch has sparked criticism from players.

In Arena Breakout Infinite’s core gameplay loop you drop into militarized zones, search for loot and complete objectives, and attempt to extract with what you find. If you die before a successful extraction, you don’t keep your loot. This is very similar to Escape From Tarkov, but ABI also includes a handful of purchase options as well.

Using in-game currency, that is purchased with real money, you can buy keychains that allow you to hold extra keys, which can be used on harder modes to get better loot or sold for currency. You can also purchase the option to send extra messages in the World channel, effectively allowing for greater communication between players who have spent money. Typically, if you are killed in Arena Breakout Infinite before reaching the extraction, any loot you have collected will be lost, but by spending real money, you can buy cases, which ensure that you keep all of your scavenged gear even if you are eliminated before reaching the exit. When purchased, these items are available for use for 30 days in the FPS game before you need to purchase them again. Each 30-day access period costs 2,600 ‘Bond,’ the premium currency used in Arena Breakout Infinite. Converted to real money, 2,600 Bond is approximately $24.99 / £19.55.

These bonuses aren’t required but are total game-changers if you use them. Players aren’t happy that you can pay monthly to have more keys, storage space, and the ability to keep some loot even if you fail to extract.

“They have not added any cosmetic microtransactions and the microtransactions they have added do affect the fairness of the game,” ‘BluesionBTW’ says in the Arena Breakout Infinite subreddit.

ABI also has a player-driven market where you can buy items other players are selling for Keon, which is a currency you can purchase with Bond instead of grinding for it. Items on the market include weapons attachments, gear, and consumables that all change price depending on what people are willing to pay. One key was even going for well over two million (or around $20) Koen when I last checked.

This player reaction to Arena Breakout Infinite’s monetization follows a MoreFun Studios interview from earlier in the year, when a developer representing the team talked to streamer ‘Lvndmark.’

“It’s crucial to emphasize that these paid features have no impact on gameplay or the fairness of the game,” MoreFun said. “While there are paid content options in the game we understand concerns regarding pay-to-win models, however, it’s important to note that these paid features and systems have undergone extensive player testing and have received positive feedback in the Arena Breakout mobile version.”

