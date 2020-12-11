Vin Diesel is in Ark 2 and what the hell, man?

There’s a lot of Ark content on the way, and it’s a lot to take in. A lengthy trailer featuring Vin Diesel defending a tribe from a host of dinosaurs. None of us could possibly have expected that to have turned out to be Ark 2, but here we are. Ark 2 is coming, and it features Vin Diesel as a character named Santiago.

There’s also an animated series for Ark on the way, and it features a frankly absurd cast, including Gerard Butler, Russel Crowe, Malcolm McDowell, David Tennant, Elliot Page, and much more. I’m sorry, I cannot recover from this Vin Diesel trailer. I cannot stop thinking about his digital likeness. It’s so good! But what even is he doing in Ark 2?! Oh my God!

The Game Awards is an annual showcase of both the year’s best games and upcoming titles from publishers and developers across the industry. The evening promises news on everything from Among Us to the next Dragon Age game, and PCGamesN will be here to provide the biggest news as it happens.

Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s: 🔹 ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago 🔹 ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M! 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/JpCtPv16va — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) December 11, 2020

