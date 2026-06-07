Ark modding just became accessible to all, thanks to powerful new creation tool Ark Maker

Have you ever had a great idea for an Ark Survival Ascended map, but without the know-how to turn it into reality? Studio Wildcard has the answer. The developer has just lifted the lid on its newest in-game tool, a world creation suite called Ark Maker. It's designed as a way to let you build maps directly inside the survival game, or edit existing ones, without any knowledge of the Ark dev kit or the requirements to have a powerful PC to hand. It's about to change Ark modding forever.

As Ark Survival Ascended continues to grow and evolve, so does the vast wealth of Ark mods being made by talented community members. Maps are often among the most popular creations, and with the Ark Maker to hand, you can put your world-building skills to the test without having to download the Unreal dev kit and hit the study books first. The results of your work can then be shared through Ark's mod browser, making it easy for others to check out your new creations.

In the words of Studio Wildcard, "Ark Maker is built to put worldbuilding in more players' hands, making it easier to customize custom server playgrounds, community-built adventures, visual showcases, experimental game modes, and entirely new ways to play." You're able to start completely from scratch or pull up existing maps to edit. From there, you can place down all manner of objects and actors, adjust their designs and functions, tweak world settings and properties, put in the likes of spawners or skin packs, and even write functional scripts through an in-game tool.

You'll have access to the entire library of Ark assets, and modifying everything from their shape and size to the way they behave can all be done within Ark Maker. You're even able to make reusable templates for things you want to return to often. Speaking to Alan Knight on the stage at IGN Live, Studio Wildcard Co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz compares it to Halo Infinite's Forge mode, but with a few extra features.

"It supports a Lua text scripting language, so you can add gameplay functionality," Stieglitz explains. It supports adding mod content into it, so you can actually access the art resources of any mod from the many thousands available for Ark Survival Ascended. And you can also extend the functionality of the Ark Maker mode itself through mods, so it can add more powerful editing features over time."

Stieglitz remarks that "only 1% of the player base has downloaded the traditional Ark modding dev kit on PC." That's not a huge surprise, given both the high system requirements and amount of technical expertise needed to use it effectively. "The Ark Maker tool makes it much easier for players on any gaming platform to build fun, original experiences for themselves, and to upload those for other players to enjoy if they want," he concludes. Along with widening the door to more PC players, Ark Maker also lets console users get in on the action as well.

Ark Maker is set to release in the third quarter of 2026, so expect it to arrive by the end of September. Stieglitz also teases that part two of the Ark animated series is "nearly finished now, and it's looking awesome, and it's going to blow your minds when it finally debuts on Paramount Plus. It's far more epic in scope and drama than part one was, and it has 200 times more Russell Crowe and Vin Diesel in it."