Ark's most gorgeous expansion dates its final update, complete with a flaming wild hog

I've got a real soft spot for Astraeos, the Ark Survival Ascended DLC inspired by Greek mythology. One of several creations from prolific Ark modder 'Nekatus,' who originally built the expansion as a free mod for Survival Evolved, it came across to ASA as a DLC in collaboration with Studio Wildcard. First launched back in February 2025 in an early form, it's continued to grow ever since, with one of its biggest updates landing on its one-year anniversary. Now, however, the developer announces that August will see the final update for Astraeos, with one more creature "charging headfirst into the fray."

While there's plenty to love about the jungles and dinosaurs of Ark Survival Ascended, the stunning environments of Astraeos and its mystical spin on proceedings make it my personal favorite of the Ark locales. This latest update is set to be the last major upgrade to what it offers, but it does come with a rather magnificent beastly companion. The latest addition to the survival game is Boaratos, 'the burning hog' - described as "a fiery bruiser that's happiest when things get up close, and preferably a little singed."

The Boaratos is actually the creation of another familiar name from the Ark mods scene. Modder 'Dragonheart' is best known for making Arkology: New Encounters, an expansive overhaul that adds variants to almost every creature in the game, tameable or otherwise. He says his latest project was built "with the help of some talented people in the modding community," before being sent over to Studio Wildcard "for the final touches and balancing."

"I can't say too much about everything he'll do," Dragonheart teases, "but once the update is out, I'll provide everything you need to know." Studio Wildcard clues us in a little more: "This hot-headed hog combines raw physical strength with fiery attacks and a knack for leaving its enemies bleeding." It mentions that the Boaratos is capable of standing "tusk-to-toe with some of the toughest creatures" Ark has to offer.

Its talents can of course be used outside of battle as well, and Studio Wildcard notes that "trees have a curious tendency to end up a little more… charred before the Boaratos brings them crashing down." That certainly sounds to me like a quick way to stock up on charcoal without going through the usual process. Alternatively, should you choose to fight a Boaratos yourself, you can expect to get your hands on some wild bacon: "Let's just say the spoils might be best enjoyed around the breakfast table with a side of eggs."

Dragonheart also claims that "one very important aspect of him will make him an essential tame for everyone, and I mean that quite literally." Could that be this char ability, or is there something we aren't being told yet? While I'm always a little wary of any tame being described as 'literally essential', nothing we've heard so far strikes me as an absolute must-have. The good news is that there isn't long to wait before we find out.

The final update for Ark Astraeos releases on Wednesday August 26. You can buy the full expansion for $14.99 / £12.79, although you'll need a base copy of Ark Survival Evolved as well. I'll be sad to see it wrap up, but glad that it makes now the ideal time to finally dive back in and see everything that the mystical hills, beaches, caverns, and ruins of Astraeos have to offer.