As the Ark Survival Ascended Aberration DLC creeps closer, developer Studio Wildcard lifts the lid on another accomplice joining the roster. Arriving alongside the new expansion pack, which is currently scheduled for the start of September, this cutesy critter will be available to players who have purchased the Bob’s Tall Tales add-on for the dinosaur survival game, and it feels like a make-good for people sad that a similar option missed out on the community Aberration creature vote.

Cosmo, or Cosmophasis Luxtextor to give it its full title, is a skittish little jumping spider that’s set to appear in the survival game with the newest premium pack coming alongside the Aberration expansion. Despite its alluring glow, its sense for danger “tells the spider to turn out the light when something comes seeking it.” Manage to snag yourself one in Ark Survival Ascended, however, and you’ll have earned a valuable ally.

“Your fuzzy new friend can gobble up the webbing of larger spiders to recycle as ammunition,” reads the new dossier revealed by Studio Wildcard. “Then you can use it as a handheld web-shooter to slow down incoming enemies, snatch up items from the ground, and swing around like a spider-themed superhero.” That certainly sounds like a very welcome addition.

While Studio Wildcard doesn’t give away the reason for the pick, Cosmo’s addition comes following a creature vote that saw the Yi Ling win ahead of another adorable arachnid, Maevia Eureka. Despite losing the contest, the colorful jumping spider proved very popular among the community, so perhaps we can consider Cosmo to be a little nod to that.

If you want the new companion at your side (or on your shoulder), however, you’ll need the premium Bob’s Tall Tales DLC, as it’s part of the Aberration-adjacent pack Steampunk Ascent. The bundle has proven one of the most divisive aspects of the remaster, with many enjoying the features that it provides but others concerned that it feels like a “pay to win” add-on due to its exclusive creatures and treasure maps. If Cosmo is quite as powerful as it sounds, it’s likely those feelings will only continue.

Whether you buy the pack or not, there’s a lot more to look forward to in Aberration. The arrival of the next expansion in the Ark remaster will see it upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.4, and Studio Wildcard is also working on AMD FSR 3.1 integration, which should hopefully help to mitigate some of its more notable performance problems. Of course, there’s also the aforementioned Yi Ling, which while not quite as cute as Cosmo should prove a worthy addition to the roster of rideable dinosaurs.

Bob’s Tall Tales: Steampunk Ascent arrives alongside the Aberration expansion, which is currently scheduled to launch Wednesday September 4 for Ark Survival Ascended. Steampunk Ascent is the second part of the Bob’s Tall Tales DLC, which is priced at $29.99 / £24.99. You can head here to check out the full package, with its first part Frontier Showdown already available in game.

