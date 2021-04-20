Ark: Survival Evolved’s new Conquest season launches next week

If you’re a fan of Ark: Survival Evolved’s PvP gameplay, there’s some exciting news you might want to make a note of – next week, the action-adventure game’s current Classic PvP season will be drawing to a close, and on the same day a new Conquest season will be going live.

That’s according to an announcement post from Studio Wildcard on the dino-filled survival game’s forums, in which the devs reveal that the end of the current Classic PvP season – and the launch of the new Conquest Season 4 – will both be happening on April 27. No exact time is specified in the post, but we do have an idea of what will be coming when Season 4 kicks off.

As ever, Conquest – the mode that builds on the multiplayer game’s Small Tribe offering and makes large-tribe PvP gameplay an option for PC players – brings increased rates for things like gain, taming, gathering, breeding, hatching, and raising. The next season will also see 100-player maximum caps again, with tribes allowed to be made of no more than 25 players in total.

Here’s the full rundown of Ark: Survival Evolved’s Conquest Season 4 details from Studio Wildcard:

Experience gain, taming, gathering, breeding, hatching, and raising rates have been doubled compared to our standard Official Servers (2x)

No cave building

Scaling of weapon damage has been reduced

Tribes are set to 25 players max

Tribe alliances are disabled, though informal alliances are allowed

Servers have a maximum player count of 100

These maps will be available on launch (April 27): The Island, Scorched Earth, Ragnarok, Valguero, and The Center

The following maps will be added on May 7: Aberration, Extinction, Genesis I, and Crystal Isles

TEK is enabled

Titan transfers will be disabled on May 7

No specific creature balance or spawn changes

The studio also announces that today (April 20) will see Classic PvP Clusters A and B merge to create one single cluster. You can catch the full details via the dev post link above, or check out our Ark dinosaurs taming guide if you’re looking for some pointers.