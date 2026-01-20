Arknights Endfield download and release times

When can you download Arknights Endfield? Right now, in fact! While we've still got a little while to go until we can start our industrious journey on Talos-II, developer Hypergryph has given eager players the ability to pre-download Arknights Endfield ahead of launch. If you've been counting down the hours until release in your time zone, this is all the preparation you need.

No matter the strength of your internet connection, there's still plenty of time to install Arknights Endfield so you can get into the gacha game at the exact time of release. This pre-download requires a little more room on your hard drive to unpack it, but the instant gratification of jumping straight in on the Arknights Endfield release date far outweighs the space required, especially if you've got the gigabytes to spare.

Arknights Endfield release times

Here are the Arknights Endfield release times for all regions:

PT (Pacific Time): 7pm on Wednesday, January 21, 2026

7pm on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 ET (Eastern Time): 10pm on Wednesday, January 21, 2026

10pm on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time): 3am on Thursday, January 22, 2026

3am on Thursday, January 22, 2026 CET (Central European Time): 4am on Thursday, January 22, 2026

4am on Thursday, January 22, 2026 AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time): 2pm on Thursday, January 22, 2026

2pm on Thursday, January 22, 2026 SGT (Singapore Time): 11am on Thursday, January 22, 2026

Arknights Endfield adopts UTC+8, or Singapore Time (SGT), as its official time zone. This is common in Eastern live-service games, but it also means that certain time zones technically get it a day earlier than advertised. If you're not in these regions, rest assured that Arknights Endfield servers go live worldwide simultaneously.

How to download Arknights Endfield

Arknights Endfield is now available to pre-download on PC via the official website and the Epic Games Store. It's also available on PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android for console and mobile users.

The download size for PC is 50GB, with an additional 40GB required to extract the files. We've got the full Arknights Endfield system requirements for all your in-game performance needs, with the devs confirming you'll need an SSD to run the game. If you're planning to play cross-platform, prepare to make space for 25GB on mobile and 60GB on PS5.

Finally, if you were a lucky participant in one of Endfield's pre-release beta tests, don't forget to uninstall the previous version before you begin the download to avoid any version conflicts that could prevent it from launching.

Now that you're all set for the Arknights Endfield release date, don't forget to claim the pre-release registration rewards from your mailbox once the servers are live. Discover where the free five-star operator Snowshine falls on our Arknights Endfield tier list, and redeem the latest Arknights Endfield codes for free gacha currency.