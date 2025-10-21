Arknights Endfield release date window, gameplay, and latest news

When is the Arknights Endfield release date? Arknights developer Hypergryph is breaking out of its mobile tower defense shell, bringing the hit franchise into a rich 3D world. However, this isn't another generic gacha-filled anime RPG, as Endfield is sticking to the series' strengths by bringing base-building to the fore.

Announced back in 2022, Arknights Endfield has been on our radar for quite some time. Set to join the likes of Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves in the open-world gacha game arena, your gaming hours are soon to become a whole lot more stretched. Alongside the latest on a potential launch date, check out the latest trailers, gameplay videos, and our beta impressions below.

Arknights Endfield release date window

The Arknights Endfield release date is in early 2026. It's set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.

While Endfield was originally slated to arrive at some point in 2025, publisher Gryphline has now confirmed that the Arknights Endfield launch window has shifted into next year.

Chinese gacha games often have elaborate launch campaigns that include pre-registration events to drive up the player population, which run for at least a month prior to release. Given that no such campaign has begun, we expect Arknights Endfield to arrive in mid-to-late 2026.

Rumors of a third closed beta test suggest that Hypergraph might be close to the finish line. Endfield's appearance at Anime Expo, Japan Expo, and Gamescom 2025 all suggest that Hypergraph is gearing up for a strong marketing push after several silent months.

Speculation that Endfield would arrive in August 2025 was rife ahead of Gryphline's announcement following Endfield's appearance on China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) list of upcoming games granted license for publication. The theory that this license expires after one year has since been debunked.

Arknights Endfield trailers

Arknights Endfield has had its fair share of teasers and trailers since its initial Premiere Teaser dropped in March 2022. The first 30-second snippet didn't directly tell us anything meaningful about the game, but it gave us a sneak peek at the aesthetic Hyergryph is shooting for.

The first major trailer for Endfield arrived in October 2023. This substantial, three-minute reveal introduces core elements of the game's narrative. Endfield Industries needs someone to go on a mission to collect important data, and you, the Endministrator, are best placed to do it.

Of course, it's not going to be easy. Endfield's main enemy faction, the Aggeloi, is out in full force on the plains of Talos-II, the fictional planet Endfield takes place on. Fortunately, you're not alone, and we can see clips of the Endministrator fighting alongside some of the characters you'll no doubt be able to pull for on the banners. We're also introduced to some of the structures you'll be able to fill your bases with.

A month later, in November 2023, the Talos-II Awakening trailer arrived. Though there's no new gameplay to report from this one, we get a bumper lore dump that reveals more about the Endministrator and their role in the survival of civilization. As it turns out, we're kept on ice until times of crisis merit our awakening from hibernation and have worked to keep humanity safe, always returning to the pod when the job's done, our memory wiped.

In December 2023, Endfield had its first Technical Test. We don't learn anything new from this snippet, though we are treated to new combat footage and cinematics.

A whole year passed before Endfield got another new trailer, and it's an absolute corker. A full-fledged three-minute reintroduction with a crunchy cinematic rock banger from Starset accompanying it, January 2025's beta could not have been promoted any better.

Most recently, we were treated to the Those Who Stayed trailer, which paints the harsh reality of living on Talos-II. Oripathy, a malignant disease, is yet to be cured, and the best we've got right now is suppressant medication. Hopefully, our journey through Endfield will unravel the mysteries behind not only this sickness but also the hostile denizens that continually threaten the people's existence.

Arknights Endfield gameplay

Arknights Endfield fuses the combat and exploration loops you'd commonly find in an open-world RPG with base-building elements. Though the first gameplay demo released by Hypergryph doesn't showcase the latter, it does enough to highlight the sort of world we'll be stepping into.

The second gameplay teaser gives us a much better sense of how construction works, as the Endministrator is tasked with establishing a new industrial complex while clearing out any hostiles. Here we see how our party members actively fight alongside us - this is ridiculously cool. Oh, and there are zipwires. Zipwires! That ferry us across the base.

The December 2024 showcase goes to town on showcasing what a more complete production operation looks like - the factory must grow. It's impressive stuff, and there's plenty of polish on combat and visuals as well. The flow of battle is considerably more fluid than it was in 2023's tech test, so kudos to the devs for making major system changes to accommodate.

After spending months in the dark post-beta, players were treated to a full slice of the game's prologue with September 2025's PlayStation Gameplay Demo. By the looks of things, Gryphline's now implemented a perfect dodge system, while voice lines are more fluid and animations have been enhanced. Promising stuff!

Arknights Endfield beta impressions

Back in January, I (Aaron) was granted access to the latest closed beta test, and here I'm going to jot down some very basic impressions. What I will say off the bat is this: don't expect Endfield to play like Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, or any other open-world gacha that's in your current rotation.

Endfield's chief focus is on its factory system, the AIC, which expands as you enter new regions. Here, you can produce pretty much everything you need, from base components to character equipment. That's right, you don't need to farm for artifacts here, and it's an absolute dream. The AIC is heavily tutorialized, so even though it's quite daunting to start it quickly clicks. Materials are sourced from various regions, and collection can be automated (phew). If creating a super factory isn't your sort of thing, then Endfield won't be the gacha for you - and that's okay!

Combat is a mixed box. Being able to see all of your hard-pulled characters on one screen, fighting at the same time is amazing, and I want to see this done more. Team building revolves around various synergies, including elemental damage, SP (the action bars that allow you to use abilities) recovery, and co-ordinated follow-up attacks. This iteration of Endfield's combat system flows considerably better than what came before it. Dodging feels lackluster, though this is something Hypergryph can comfortably fix in the leadup to launch if it so wishes.

As for the world itself, Talos-II isn't quite as interesting to explore as somewhere like Teyvat or Solaris-3, though the heavy industrial feel of its early game regions marries well with what the devs are trying to achieve thematically. I'm sure the mysterious moon will have plenty more tricks up its sleeve as we go.

Briefly touching on the characters themselves as well as the broader narrative, I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the flashes of Endmin's personality we got. That being said, the larger personalities like Chen Qianyu and Yvonne helped carry the story. Perlica, as precious as she is, lacks dynamism in her range, which I would like to see amped up in the English VA. Seeing as she almost serves that Paimon/Abby role, she's arguably the most important character to get right. Direction aside, I am loving the performances of the Arknights Endfield voice actors so far.

Endfield's early story is incredibly grounded, focusing on Endfield's expansion into new regions of Talos-II that it previously wasn't able to gain a foothold in. Thanks to the introduction of the AIC, as well as the sub-AICs you can deploy elsewhere, it's now possible to set up shop away from humanity's main base. Of course, you'll have to defeat plenty of powerful Aggeloi and lawless Landbreakers, led by the enigmatic Nefirith to push on. Pacing is solid, and you do get moments of urgency, but the minute-to-minute tension is still not quite there yet. Side content bangs, with plenty of mission variety.

Finally, let's talk about the gold-encrusted elephant in the room: the gacha. There has been plenty of discourse surrounding Endfield's unconventional approach to gacha, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. Unlike our benchmarks, Genshin and WuWa, Endfield has an 80-pull soft pity, followed by a hard pity at 120 pulls. However, this guarantee only applies once and doesn't carry over.

This means that, if you lose the 50/50 at 80 pulls, that pity will not carry over to the next Arknights Endfield banner. Effectively, don't bother pulling on a limited banner until you have 120 pulls saved to guarantee the character you want.

While this sounds pretty awful, it's worth noting that the base rate to pull a six-star character in Endfield is considerably higher than its genremates. It's riskier to throw pulls at a banner willy-nilly, but you do have a better chance of bringing someone home early. I would say the system is 'different to' rather than 'worse than' established methods for now.

I had hideous luck, going to hard pity on both Laevatain and Yvonne. Fortunately, there was enough content to yield the premium currency to pull both. Whether or not this quantity of the good stuff will carry over to the final version, as well as how much we'll gain from events and future content, remains to be seen. Don't forget to pounce on Arknights Endfield codes the moment they appear to maximize your chances.

And that's the latest on the Arknights Endfield release date. Prepare for launch with the Arknights Endfield system requirements, and check out some of the other upcoming PC games that will be vying for your precious gaming hours this year and beyond.