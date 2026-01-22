Arknights Endfield disables PayPal transactions, as players report being charged for things they didn't buy

Arknights Endfield is off to a rough start, as Hypergryph suspends PayPal transactions following one of the worst bugs I've ever seen.

An image of a blond anime girl with cat ears wearing an off-the-shoulder white coat standing in a field in front of a huge sci-fi building
Lauren Bergin Avatar

Updated:

Arknights: Endfield 

Arknights: Endfield has been a long time coming. First appearing in 2022, then holding its first technical test in 2024, Hypergryph's anime adventure mixes up the Genshin-esque open-world formula. We've seen gacha games come out with new, unique mechanics - Morimens feels more Slay the Spire, and Ananta's Spider-Man web slinging has drawn many an eye - but Arknights' base building and resource scavenging have attracted some serious attention.

But things haven't gotten off to a great start in one big way. Despite only launching earlier today (Thursday, January 22), some players have reported issues with PayPal transactions. It appears that, in one of the weirdest, scariest bugs I've maybe ever seen, when you submit your PayPal details to the Arknights: Endfield store, your PayPal account may end up tied to someone else's in-game account. Yes, really.

While this has presumably been an issue since the game launched, Jason 'fobm4ster' Jeon was seemingly its first high-profile victim. In the clip below, you can see a list of transactions that have apparently come out of fobm4ster's account without his permission, with currencies that include everything from Mexican Pesos to Japanese Yen.

The Endfield Reddit tells a similar story. A post from u/Valorshero shows various different PayPal transactions, all in different currencies. There's US Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Euros, and Japanese Yen, all debited by Gryph Frontier PTE. LTD., who is presumably Gryphline, the game's publisher. Using some quick math skills, that equates to $325.25 for that page of transactions alone.

As players began to rally and warn one another about the issue, Hyphergryph has removed PayPal as a payment option. In a new X post, it writes: "Dear Endministrator: We have received reports that the PayPal payment channel is currently undergoing temporary maintenance and upgrades. All affected Endministrators are advised to use other available payment channels.

"Transactions involving abnormal item delivery or payment deduction will be handled accordingly," the post concludes, and I asked Aaron, my gacha-obsessed colleague, to check if PayPal is still unavailable. As per the screenshot below, the PayPal option is grayed out at the time of writing, followed by "payment method under maintenance. Please switch to another payment method."

An image of the Arknights Endfield payment store, showing PayPal as being disabled

It goes without saying that this is a scary bug, if the reported transactions prove to be real. I was there when the World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth pre-orders went wonky, and I've seen players overcharged for items many a time. What I've never seen, however, is a payment issue this strange. Whether it's on PayPal's end or Gryphline's is unclear, but either way, it's good to see swift action being taken.

While the upcoming Arknights: Endfield banners sound tempting, I won't be linking my Paypal to the store anytime soon. If you've been impacted, I hope that Gryphline is quick to find a solution. I guess you can sleep soundly in the knowledge that, somewhere in Japan, one player might be enjoying that battle pass you indirectly paid for. Silver linings, right? Nope, didn't think so.

A hopeless League of Legends player, Warframe aficionado, and Vampire: The Masquerade obsessive, Lauren spends her evenings haunting the streets of Bloodlines' Downtown, sparring with stop signs and forever listening to the whispers in her head. With bylines in Dexerto, Wargamer, Pocket Tactics, and The Loadout, she's been an expert panellist on BBC Live Service, and judged Game Jams on behalf of the University of Glasgow. When she's not bringing you all of the latest scoops as PCGamesN's News Editor, she's brewing good coffee or cheering on Los Ratones. Rumor has it that's she's actually a Ventrue IRL, but for some reason anyone we ask about it can't quite seem remember if that's true.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.