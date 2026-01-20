Should you reroll in Arknights Endfield?

Should you perform an Arknights Endfield reroll? Most gacha games offer a ton of rewards to help new players get started, including free currency to pull a random top-shelf character from a budget banner. If you've gone through these early-game motions and pulled operators that you don't like for whatever reason, it might be tempting to restart with a fresh account rather than begin the off-rails gacha grind.

A reroll in Arknights Endfield can completely reshape how you use your time, currency, and level-up materials. It determines the operators you'll invest in by virtue of their availability and which Arknights Endfield banners you'll skip and spend on in the free PC game. The decision to drop your account and start again is a big one, so let us walk you through whether you should perform an Arknights Endfield reroll or stick with what you have.

How to reroll in Arknights Endfield

The only way to reroll in Arknights Endfield is to create a new account. You can't use the same credentials, so be prepared to create a new email address if you don't have an alternative one to use.

After that, you must play through all the early-game content to receive the free permits and banner currency that new players earn from progression rewards. These gradually taper out once you complete Chapter I Process II: Paving the Way. Full disclosure, it takes around eight hours to reach this point on a first playthrough.

Is an Arknights Endfield reroll worth it?

No, rerolling in Arknights Endfield isn't worth it.

Obviously, if you do happen to pull a six-star operator on the permanent or limited banners early on, you definitely shouldn't reroll, since the odds that you'll do better are pitifully low.

However, even if you aren't that lucky, rerolling in gacha games is rarely worth it by design. A flood of inactive dummy accounts isn't ideal for any live-service game, but Arknights Endfield has an even lengthier onboarding process than most.

Let's consider the Arknights Endfield's beginner banner, since its outcome will form the basis of any prospective reroll. There's a one-in-five chance to get a specific character, and earning the permits can take several hours, even if you skip through all dialogue cutscenes. Therefore, rerolling is a highly inefficient use of time, with extremely low odds of getting exactly what you wanted at the end of it.

Arknights Endfield reroll tier list

If you're dead set on rerolling until you get the best operators, then let us help you decide when to reroll and when to stick with what you've got. The lower an operator ranks on our reroll tier list, the more you might consider starting over if you pull them.

Reroll Tier Character S Last Rite, Pogranichnik A Ember B Lifeng C Ardelia

The five characters that appear on the beginner banner also make up the biggest wins on the permanent banner. After the beginner banner, the next six-star operator you pull is most likely to come from the permanent banner, and therefore from the same pool of characters.

Last Rite and Pogranichnik are objectively the most powerful characters in this list, but bear in mind that all of them have strong synergies with the free characters you receive via general progression. The Endministrator, Wulfgard, and Perlica are all solid foundations for an early-game F2P team, and whoever you pull can slot alongside them.

It's also important not to discount characters simply because of the number of stars after their name. Antal and Fluorite are four-star operators, but they're excellent support units for Laevatain and Last Rite, and Akekuri plays well with Ardelia and Lifeng.

The worst outcome that could justify an Arknights Endfield reroll would be pulling Ardelia on the beginner banner, since new players automatically get her for free on the third day of the sign-in event. Still, bear in mind that Ardelia is one of the most versatile support units. Pulling her character token will prolong the amount of time it'll take to expand your roster, but it represents a solid investment across a wide range of teams in the long term.

Now that you've decided to reroll or stick with what you have, discover the pros and cons of the Arknights Endfield pity system, which works slightly differently from other gacha games on the market.