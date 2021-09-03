Arma 3 latest Global Mobilization update adds heavy duty artillery and nukes

In the US Army, the infantry branch is known as the ‘Queen of Battle.’ It’s somewhat less well-known that there’s a king, and that crown belongs to artillery. So it’s a shame we get to see so little of it in modern war sandbox games. Fortunately, a new content update for Arma 3’s Global Mobilization DLC has added a whole lot of it, including the massive M109 Paladin.

This is the fourth content update for the Global Mobilization – Cold War Germany DLC since it launched more than two years ago. The latest update adds a total of eight new vehicles. There’s the M109 self-propelled howitzer (don’t call it a ‘tank’!) and the M109G variant used by the West German armed forces. Players also get the Soviet 2S1 Gvozdika (another self-propelled howitzer), the SF2 LARS 2 and BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, and the Russian 2P16 short-range ballistic missile launcher, complete with the 2K6 Luna (which can carry a nuclear warhead).

Another neat piece of military kit that comes with the latest update is the BrPz 1 ‘Biber’ combat support vehicle. This is an easy vehicle to identify, because it has a massive, folded up bridge on top of it, which it can deploy over gaps and streams in order to create crossings for ungainly tanks and howitzers.

Rounding out the motor pool additions are a new seven-tonne flatbed truck and a new ten-tonne truck specially equipped to carry 155mm howitzer shells. Handy!

There are some other nice additions in the update as well: there’s a new co-op scenario called Ninjas, new adaptations for Warlords multiplayer games, and a new module for Zeus that allows game masters to adjust the ammo loadouts in vehicles. The developers have thrown in an in-game camera and a pair of West German Army sunglasses for good measure, too.

So, if you’ve spent years playing Arma 3 waiting for a chance to light up a grid square 14 kilometres away, good news: your time has come.