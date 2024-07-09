Lots of shooters like to say they’re realistic but few are. Battlefield offers intense destruction and bullet drop but even it doesn’t come close to the levels of realism on offer in Arma 3, the military simulation sandbox by

Bohemia Interactive. Thanks to the Steam Summer Sale, you can drive, fly, and run across an expansive Mediterranean island map in this game for just $2.99, its lowest price ever.

Arma 3 is the digital equivalent of LARPing. It’s a military simulation game where a single bullet can kill you, so if you’re looking for an arcade shooter like Call of Duty this isn’t the game for you. That being said, if you’ve never tried it before, now’s your chance to get it super cheap and see if you like the more thoughtful approach to combat a game like Arma 3 requires.

Arma 3 features over 20 military vehicles for you to use to get across the massive 290 square kilometer map. There are also 40 weapons for you to use and get used to. Unlike some shooters where every rifle feels basically the same, the weapons in Arma 3 should all behave like their real-world counterparts. That means they’ll each have a different effective range, stopping power, and other quirks that make them all unique.

Arma 3 originally launched back in 2013, so you’ve got 11 years worth of updates and improvements to catch up on. The 2.0 version of the game launched back in 2020, and the game comes with both a campaign mode and multiplayer, so you can choose to be a lone wolf and live out your military fantasies or team up with up to 64 players online.

If you want to give Arma 3 a go, you can buy it now for just $2.99 / £2.39, down from $29.99 / £23.99, until Thursday July 11. You can get it on Steam, right here.

If you’re not into the seriousness of a simulator, there are plenty of other FPS games that you could play instead. There are also lots of other war games you could play.

