Arma Reforger is a great military shooter, and ever since it first graced our PCs developer Bohemia Interactive has always labeled it as a testbed, a bridge, that will eventually take us to Arma 4. Well, in rather bizarre fashion, Bohemia has now revealed when we will reach the promised lands of Arma 4 – sadly, though, you’ll be waiting for quite some time.

Arma stands out as arguably the best military FPS game series – sure, the likes of Battlefield may look more visually impressive, but Arma is the king of realism and immersing you in infantry life. It’s also a haven for modders on PC. While there are still thriving communities and plenty of support for Arma 3 and in Reforger, that isn’t stopping fans from looking ahead to Arma 4.

During the final moments of a live streamed concert celebrating Bohemia’s 25th anniversary as a studio, a montage of Arma gameplay behind the orchestra begins to fade out – but for a brief second, a short message scrolls across the screen. It confirms that the Arma 4 release date will arrive at some point in 2027.

It’s quite odd to not only reveal a release date window for such a big game in this fashion, but also this far out. I suppose Bohemia felt its 25th birthday was in need of a big, bookend announcement. However, it’s also a surprisingly distant release window considering that Arma Reforger was supposed to have done a fair bit of the heavy lifting for Arma 4 already. While I wouldn’t describe the community reaction as angry, there is definitely some surprise and disappointment that Arma 4 is destined for 2027.

In terms of when Arma 4 is set and what new innovations it’ll bring to the series, we’re none the wiser right now. Hopefully Bohemia will be able to start drip-feeding some info soon to keep us all occupied during the lengthy wait ahead.

