There are two ways to play action RPGs like Diablo, Path of Exile, or Grim Dawn. You either do the damage yourself by casting spells or tonking enemies with a big hammer, or you summon a few pals to do the work for you. If you’ve ever played a Necromancer or Witch Doctor and hoped for a few more friends you can throw into fights, then Armageddonica has been listening and is here for you.

The forces of heaven have anointed you as the only person who can save them from the rise of the Dire Gods, but thankfully you won’t be fighting them alone. What Armageddonica does so enticingly is fuse together two different genres into something new. Part RTS game and part action RPG, this isn’t a game where you’ll ever be by yourself when you’re slaying foes. Instead you’ll be summoning in minions – lots of them – as you’re the head of your very own army.

From your home base of the Bastion you’ll venture forth, taking on quests in a semi-roguelike exploration of the game map, facing new enemies and challenges each time. The way you’ll be able to vary up your approach is by choosing what creatures to summon, upgrading your minions, and equipping better gear. You’ll also be able to build new features for your heavenly fortress, unlocking better abilities and more options as you go. All this means Armageddonica is a true mashup of genres, coming across like a mixtape of developer Templar Order’s favorite gaming ideas.

One thing to take into account, however, is how Templar Order is using AI in the development of this title. From concept art production to sound generation, AI appears to be deeply embedded in the creation of Armageddonica. “We are Ukrainian team and we would not be able to ship the game without AI tools help due to the war and blackouts,” the team writes on Steam, giving its justification for the integration of AI tools into the creation process.

There’s no release date for Armageddonica just yet, but if this all sounds intriguing to you, head over to the game’s Steam page to add it to your wishlist and keep up with development.

