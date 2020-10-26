Miss the Steam Tabletop Fest? Don’t worry, you can still catch all the big talks

Steam just wrapped up its inaugural Tabletop Fest, a celebration of digital board games and wargames that included a full slate of talks from leading developers, publishers, and influencers in the space. If you missed out, don’t fret: the main lineup of talks is already available online.

As our friends at Wargamer point out, Valve has uploaded the talks from the Tabletop Fest’s ‘main stage’ to its YouTube channel. This playlist currently includes 42 presentations on games ranging from Gloomhaven to Field of Glory II. The videos vary in format: there are let’s plays, interviews, and panel discussions featuring some of the most interesting voices in tabletop games, each about an hour long.

You might want to check out, for instance, a Plague, Inc. let’s play with designer James Vaughan, or a round of Armello with the folks at League of Geeks. Games Workshop fans have presentations on Necromunda: Underhive Wars, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius, and Warhammer Underworlds: Online to pick from in Valve’s lengthy playlist.

History buffs haven’t been left out, either – publisher Slitherine was on hand to show off a bit of Field of Glory II, there’s a panel discussion on wargames, and New Yorker contributor Simon Parkin jumps in with a talk on a board game developed by the British navy during World War II.

While there’s a lot here, the playlist (at the time of this writing) includes only the ‘main stage’ presentations, so if you were hoping to catch one of the side stage videos, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Still, it’s around 40 hours of digital board gaming goodness, which should last you for quite a few cups of tea.