Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was one of the PC gaming highlights of 2023. Coming a full decade after the last game in the series, it’s clear that developer FromSoftware had plenty of time to hone its abilities, as it improves upon its predecessors in almost every conceivable way. If you were waiting for it to go on sale before jumping in, the time has finally come, as it’s now 40% off from Humble.

To quote Andrew Farrell in our Armored Core 6 review, “[The game] is easily one of the best mech games around, with blisteringly fast combat and a big focus on customization.” There are so many ways to augment your mech and you’re encouraged to buy new weapons (and other additions to your AC) and approach enemies with whatever arsenal you think best. Essentially, there are enough customization options to make every Armored Core 6 playthrough and build feel different.

Yes, the levels themselves may be a smidgen repetitive, but the variety comes from you upgrading your mech in ways that turn the gameplay on its head. Do you want to make an absolute tank that goes in guns-blazing? Or do you want to create something fast, light, and good at attacking from a distance? Both options are available to you – along with hundreds of paths in between. If you ever find a certain level too challenging, then it’s time to take your mech back to the drawing board.

It’s a wonderful, fast-paced experience with a big emphasis on replayability (with three different endings, and a new game plus mode to boot). Right now, both the standard and deluxe editions are 40% off at Humble, bringing them down to $35.99 / £27.64 and $41.99 / £32.25 respectively. Opting for the deluxe edition also gets you digital copies of the game’s soundtrack and official artbook.

While the story is a bigger focus than you might expect, you don’t need to be familiar with the plot of the earlier Armored Core games to enjoy it. Everyone can enjoy the tale of people using mechs to fight each other on the planet Rubicon 3 to get their hands on a lucrative energy source. Despite mostly being told through static screens and dialogue, the narrative is actually pretty engaging.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is only on sale until Thursday, October 24, 2024. Once that date passes, there’s no way of knowing when the price will next come down.

Read our Armored Core 6 system requirements page if you want to be doubly sure your PC can run it. Our guide on the best Armored Core 6 settings is also worth reading if you want to make sure you get the smoothest experience with the game.

