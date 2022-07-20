Assassin’s Creed players are planning a huge online funeral

Assassin’s Creed players are planning a huge funeral for the stealth RPG, after Ubisoft announces that on September 1, the multiplayer servers for a variety of its older titles will be closed for good, including Assassin’s Creed 3, Brotherhood, and Revelations.

As originally reported by GamesRadar, over on the Assassin’s Creed fan Reddit, user FarlandsDesign has constructed an intricate programme, spanning six separate weekends, for commemorating the games that are due to be closed down. First, players may pay their respects to Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, the AC2 spin off which was the first in the series to introduce a multiplayer component. On July 23 to 24, and July 29 to 30, players are encouraged to log into Brotherhood’s online mode and play for at least an hour, starting at 7PM GMT.

The following two weekends mark similar events for Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, second of the AC2 spin offs, and final part in the beloved Ezio trilogy.

After that, on August 19 and August 26 comes Assassin’s Creed 3, which introduces Connor Kenway, and takes place amid the American Revolution – divisive on release, the 2019 remaster adds an enormity of visual and gameplay improvements, and will not be affected by the server closures.

Ubisoft says it is closing the servers of its old games in order to “focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles”. As well as Brotherhood, Revelations, and Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed: Liberation, Assassin’s Creed 2, and several other Ubisoft releases such as the criminally underrated Driver: San Francisco, and the original release version of Far Cry 3 will also have their multiplayer servers shuttered.

Assassin’s Creed isn’t the only game being mourned by its fans this July, as Red Dead Redemption 2 players have already held an online funeral for the abandoned-by-Rockstar Red Dead Online.