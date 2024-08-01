It could be a coincidence, it could be serendipity, or it could all fit together like one of those twisty artwork puzzles from Assassin’s Creed 2. Either way, ever since the Olympics first started in Paris, Assassin’s Creed Unity, the once-maligned 2014 entry in Ubisoft’s tentpole stealth series, set during the French Revolution, has grown and grown in popularity on Steam. Maybe people are watching the Games and want to take a virtual tour of Paris themselves. Whatever the reason, ahead of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and a decade since its original release, AC Unity is having a moment in the soleil.

Technical problems married Assassin’s Creed Unity’s launch ten years ago – you might remember those nightmarish screenshots of floating eyeballs and teeth. Today, however, it’s regarded as the plucky underdog – the unloved hidden gem – of Ubisoft’s stealth RPG series. The Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date may be looming, but Unity, which takes place in Paris, just like the 2024 Olympics, is having a timely resurgence right now.

The Olympics started on Friday July 26. If we take a look at the concurrent Assassin’s Creed Unity player count on that day, it peaks at 808. A day later, it’s up to 1,242, then 1,292, and then 1,666. In fact, it’s grown every day since the Olympics started, hitting almost 2,220 in the last 24 hours.

Partly, this might be the result of a big discount available right now. Until Sunday August 4, Assassin’s Creed Unity is 75% off, and available for $7.49 / £6.49. Other games in the AC series are also similarly reduced, however, and only Valhalla, the beloved behemoth from 2020, has experienced a bigger rise in average players.

Whether it’s Olympics fever or not, if you want to join the Assassin’s Creed Unity renaissance, you can get it here.

