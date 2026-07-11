All Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced players can now claim free rewards

You can get free Jackdaw Crimson Storm sails and 1,500 Animus keys for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, as both thanks and an apology.

Ubisoft has a combined 'thank you' and make-good rewards bundle for all Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced players, after the reinvented pirate game sailed past two million sales in its first day alone. While impressive, the launch hasn't been flawless, but the developer says, "We want you to know that we hear you, we appreciate every report, and our teams are already working on fixes that will be rolling out very soon."

The arrival of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has caused somewhat of a fracturing in the AC community, with fans split on whether it's an upgraded version of arguably the best entry in the series, or a disappointing reinvention of a game they once loved. For what it's worth, Paul fell very much into the former camp, affirming that it blew the original out of the water in our review.

Steam reviews sit at a respectable 78% positive so far, with the biggest complaints directed at its multitude of day-one paid DLC, or coming from people who prefer the old gameplay style over its redesigned approach. There have been several other gripes of note, however, and Producer Justin Ng says Ubisoft has been "following feedback closely." He thanks bug report submissions for identifying problems such as "localization and VO issues affecting some territories, or the 30fps cutscene bug on PC."

As thanks for both the two-million milestone, and for sticking with the game and helping to catch any lingering issues, Ubisoft is giving everyone a special package. It includes the Crimson Storm sails for the Jackdaw, and 1,500 Animus keys to buy unique items in the Exchange. These rewards are free for every player who owns the game; Ng notes that they "will remain available for a limited redemption period," but doesn't say when this ends, so be sure to grab them while you can.

You can redeem the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced bonus thank-you bundle using the code ACBF-PHGN-SYBJ-RTRF. You'll need to do so via your Ubisoft Connect account on its website: simply head here to put it in.

"This is only the beginning of the journey," Ng writes. "We'll keep listening, improving the experience, and sharing the adventure with all of you. Thank you."