I'm not bothered about hidden blades, but I do miss Black Flag's environmental finishers

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced changes how combat works, and now I can’t cleave a man with his own axe, and that makes me sad.

The absolute best part about Assassin's Creed Black Flag is its total disinterest in all things assassin. One of the first things our protagonist, Edward Kenway, does is pick up the iconic wrist-mounted hidden blades and toss them aside - they don't help with his life of sailing and plundering, so why bother?

Although Edward does eventually find himself with a bladed appendage, it's more out of necessity than anything else; he has to blag that he's someone else, and that someone else uses this tool. When it comes down to it, a life on the high seas is more conducive to rapiers and muskets than it is hidden blades. An elegant weapon for a more civilized age, perhaps, but having several pistols strapped to my torso is more effective.

Black Flag Resynced wasn't just a visual upgrade to the best pirate game of all time; the combat, among other things, received a bit of an overhaul, too. Breaking an enemy's posture and defense allows for finishers - Edward can only use the weapons he has on him to dole out damage, which is a bit of a shame.

The original game has a system whereby you could disarm an enemy, using their firearm or weapon against them to finish the fight. It felt great, it looked great, and it made the fight feel more of the environment - an improvisational, messy way to get the job done. Much like I'd imagine a pirate would do.

The new combat system is sleek, and it's more precise, but it feels slightly less ramshackle, and I think it loses something in that. Using whatever is around to my advantage feels very pirate-like. While parrying and wearing down an opponent is ultimately more consistent, there's an element of predictability that creeps in - a bit of that rogue showboating is lost.

Another thing removed from Black Flag Resynced is the ability for Edward to equip his hidden blades as a primary weapon. This one, for me, wasn't as noticeable. Kenway is very much pirate first, potential assassin second, so thematically it makes sense that the more traditional suite of weapons would be the preference.

It's impressive, taking on a group of enemies whilst seemingly unarmed, but that's not how it's done on the high seas. You go big, you go loud, and then you go home - hopefully with a hold full of valuables.

I had a blast with Black Flag Resynced, as you can read in my review, but I do wish it kept those finishers in. I'm glad the hidden blades take a backseat, though. They're rubbish.