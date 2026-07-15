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Image showing Edward Kenway underwater in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced player finds rare Explorer Outfit "by pure chance" while taking a swim

A player on Reddit shared how they came across the Explorer Outfit in Black Flag Resynced "by pure chance" after a spot of exploration.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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An Assassin's Creed fan looks to be one of the first to have discovered the Explorer Outfit in Black Flag Resynced, after speculation over whether it was in the remake at all. Previously accessible by completing community challenges in the original action-adventure game, Ubisoft hadn't confirmed the iconic outfit's reappearance.

On Monday, July 13, however, Reddit user '-Holliday' shared a post on the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced subreddit detailing how they ended up stumbling across The Brotherhood-hued outfit in all its white and red glory. Replying to a user comment thanking them for sharing the location 20 leagues under, the user noted that Ubisoft recently "had a community event with a riddle that [led] to some treasure."

Screenshot of Reddit user -Holliday's post about finding the Explorer Outfit in AC Black Flag

This stuck in -Holliday's mind, so they continued to explore the high seas in the hopes of coming across something else. Noting the find as "pure chance," the Explorer Outfit revealed itself after an area of the map caught their eye. After jumping off the ship in the specific spot, they "immediately [saw] air bubbles and could not believe" what they saw upon receiving the rare outfit as loot at coordinates (28,292).

One reply to the post from user SWK18 noted that "the chest can't even be seen with a white dot or marked on the map." Does this mean that other cosmetics may be hidden away under the Caribbean Sea, patiently waiting to be found by the community? For now, that's still unclear. But if you never got the outfit in the 2013 game, or loved it and thought you'd never see it in all its high-fidelity glory, you'll be trading Edward Kenway's standard outfit for a white and red version before you know it; all with a little help from our internet friends.

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