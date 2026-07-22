Red Bull is giving away a free Assassin's Creed Resynced sail, if you're clever enough

In the most unexpected (but also somehow entirely logical) collab ever, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has teamed up with Red Bull, giving assassins everywhere a chance to unlock some extra 'wings' in the form of a free sail customization item.

To get Red Bull's free 'Wings of the Tempest' sail, which adds the charging bull logo alongside the blue and silver of the can to your sails, you'll first need to complete a short quiz by heading to the energy drink's website. You'll be asked to sign up to Red Bull, then they'll email you a code that can be redeemed following quiz completion. The quiz itself doesn't take longer than about a minute. You'll also only need to get one of six questions correct to get the prize, making it a pretty easy task over all. But really, if you've played a good few Assassin's Creed games over the years like I have, you shouldn't have much trouble getting them all right.

With that done, the emailed message will provide you with your unique code and a quick button that lets you log in to your account and easily redeem your reward. You won't be able to use the sail until you've unlocked access to the Harbormaster in-game, though, so if you go there and they mention they'll only serve to a captain, you know you're too early.

This particular crossover isn't the only one between the two, either, as you can also find a Red Bull-themed Trinket. The item is known as Stormrunner, and it increases healing received from food, drink, and remedies. It was also previously attainable through the quiz. With the Wings of the Tempest taking over as the reward, though, you can instead use Red Bull's official guide to find its location at coordinates 614,767 if you've not already got it.

Who would have thought Red Bull would pull through with some flashy pirate drip? This particular landlubber is absolutely all for it.