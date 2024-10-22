If you pre-ordered the Collector’s Edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and were expecting to play the game three days before its general release, according to a new post on the RPG series’ official Discord this will no longer be possible. Previously, Ubisoft confirmed that the release date for the new stealth RPG had been delayed and that all pre-orders would be refunded. The Far Cry and Rainbow Six Siege developer also said that all players would be able to access the game at the same time on launch day. However, this new update, from a longstanding Ubisoft community developer, makes it clearer that AC Shadows’ early-access period has been scrapped. It also confirms another previous Ubisoft announcement that the plans to launch a season pass for Assassin’s Creed Shadows have been canceled.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date is on its way, but now, according to a post from a Ubisoft community developer on the series’ Discord, buyers of the Collector’s Edition will only get access to the new stealth RPG on the same day as all other players. While the Collector’s Edition is not available on the Ubisoft Store, listings at both GameStop and Collector’s Editions, a retailer specializing in videogame merchandise, say that the premium version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will allow for three days of early access and also contain the season pass. The new post from Ubisoft, however, contradicts this.

“There is no early access for AC Shadows anymore,” says ‘Ubi-RealDude,’ a Ubisoft community developer who has been posting in the Assassin’s Creed official Discord since at least 2019. “The ACSH Collector’s Edition will now be released on February 14, 2025, alongside the main game. The digital content has been updated. The ACSH Season Pass has been canceled.”

This partially matches statements made previously by Ubisoft. In September, when the developer announced that it was adjusting its financial targets for the year 2024 to 2025, it also said that the season pass for AC Shadows was canceled. However, the company’s reference to the game’s launch day was less clear – though Ubisoft said that all players would “be able to enjoy” AC Shadows at the “same time,” in this earlier announcement, the developer was not emphatic about the cancelation of the original early-access period.

“We are departing from the traditional season pass model,” Ubisoft explained. “All players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14 and those who preorder the game will be granted the first expansion for free.”

The new post clarifies that there is in fact no early-access period for anybody who purchased the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition. The same post explains that the price of the Assassin’s Creed Collector’s Edition has been lowered to $229.99. GameStop currently sells it for $279.99. PCGamesN has contacted Ubisoft and will update this story with any further information.

