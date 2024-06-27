Ubisoft confirms older Assassin’s Creed games will get remakes

I used to try and keep up with the Assassin’s Creed series – I really did. Then somewhere along the way, I lost track of what’s new and what’s a spinoff and where the mainline games begin and end. I suspect many feel the same way, though I have little evidence for it. It means that the early Assassin’s Creed games hold a special place in my heart, and it just went aflutter with the news that some older games in the series are getting remakes.

In an interview over on the Ubisoft site, CEO Yves Guillemot has given some hints about the future of Assassin’s Creed and where the series is going. In between a few tidbits about the open-world games, such as why you should be excited for the upcoming Japanese adventure and the 16th century Hexe, he mentions that some early Assassin’s Creed games are being remade.

“Players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them,” Guillemot says. “There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

There have been rumblings for a while now that the best Assassin’s Creed game and best pirate game overall, Black Flag, is being remade by the Skull and Bones team. This interview appears to confirm those rumors, though it also points the way for other games to get hit by a full remake broadside.

The first game in particular is most in need of modernization. Released in a different time, it behaves unlike any of its sequels and contains some challenging design decisions. Most importantly, Ubisoft needs to implement a way to quit out of the game that doesn’t require a million button presses, something that made the game the butt of many internet jokes back in 2007.

With the Ezio Collection remastering the three Assassin’s Creed 2 games to mixed success, it feels like any of the original games can – and possibly should – be remade. Though a few of them are standout titles, there are hidden depths in even the most unpopular of them which a lick of paint and a bit of spit and polish could really bring out. Yes, I’m looking at you, Assassin’s Creed 3.

If you’d like to read the full interview with Yves Guillemot, you can head over to the Ubisoft site to check it out.

