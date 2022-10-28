Assassin’s Creed multiplayer confirmed by Ubisoft from For Honor devs

Assassin’s Creed multiplayer is coming, confirms Ubisoft, with the developers of action-adventure For Honor set to helm the stealth RPG game’s online comeback, codenamed Project Invictus, as we wait for the launch of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Codename Red, and Infinity.

In its latest earnings report, Ubisoft outlines the various Assassin’s Creed games that have been announced throughout 2022, including Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, set in Baghdad, Codename Red, in Feudal Japan, and the enigmatic Codename Hexe, which may be set throughout 16th century Europe and focus on witch trials. More interestingly, however, the Rainbow Six and Division developer confirms that Assassin’s Creed will be getting a new multiplayer game, with veterans of the sword-and-shield hit For Honor assisting with development.

“A team, including For Honor veterans, is currently working on bringing back multiplayer to Assassin’s Creed with a standalone experience through Infinity under the project codename Invictus,” says Ubisoft. It isn’t much, but it confirms the rumours of Project Invictus that have been circling recently. It also points to the potential size and scope of returning Assassin’s Creed multiplayer, which Ubisoft hinted at during a recent reveal event – a full standalone title, rather than just an additional mode, will be good news for fans.

Ubisoft also offers more information on the semi-mysterious Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the still online hub that is set to somehow tie every AC experience together. “At its heart, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a gateway for all Assassin’s Creed experiences where the metastory will live asynchronously,” Ubisoft explains. “This project will allow us to link games with a common and more coherent narrative thread that will reward players for their involvement in the universe, driving engagement, while at the same time providing more discoverability for the content we create.”

So, it looks like a lot of Assassin’s Creed, in various forms, is on its way, with the first of these upcoming entries, Mirage, arriving in 2023.

