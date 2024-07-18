Black Flag is one of the best Assassin’s Creed games ever, and 70% off

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag could be considered something of a trendsetter for the Ubisoft stealth RPG series. One of the first games to turn to the more fantastical, worldwide settings that games like Valhalla and Odyssey now comfortably occupy, building on the foundations that Assassin’s Creed 3 set down by initially moving away from the stories of Ezio Auditore and towards the Kenway family.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag was arguably most notable for revolutionising the ideas of traversal within an Assassin’s Creed game and turning it into a straight up pirate game. While riding horses had become commonplace as a replacement for running or slinking around, the introduction of full-blown command of the Jackdaw pirate ship across the high seas was completely new ground for the series to tread and was pulled off excellently. Black Flag is fondly remembered by many fans, and its most content-packed Gold Edition is currently available for 70% off, cutting it down to just $13.23 / £10.19.

The Gold Edition specifically includes the base game of Assasssin’s Creed Black Flag, its whole season pass giving access to an entirely new single-player DLC story featuring the assassin Adewale overcoming his slave owners, as well as new characters for use in multiplayer and the Kraken Ship Pack, which appropriately adorns your ship with horrifying visages of the legendary Kraken.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has previously had some issues with its availability on Steam, but those issues seem to have been resolved permanently – don’t forget you’ll still need a Uplay account, though.

For more like this, have a read through our guide to the best action-adventure games, or role-play as more than just a swashbuckler with our guide to the best RPG games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.