According to a new Ubisoft listing, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Steam launch is imminent. Mirage was released last year exclusively via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store on PC, but now a brand new listing indicates that an October 2024 Steam release is coming. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the last game in the series to come to Steam, two whole years after launch. Now, as Ubisoft gears up for day one Steam launches again, Mirage is also making the leap of faith.

That’s right, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is finally coming to Steam, and we don’t have long to wait. The stealth game series has been absent from Valve’s storefront for a while, but now it’s coming back.

With the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Steam launch marking “the return of our new releases on Steam day one” according to Ubisoft, it isn’t exactly surprising that Mirage is now making its way to the platform as well. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown also came to Steam months after launch, alongside Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as well.

The Steam listing also mentions that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on Valve’s platform with Denuvo anti-tamper DRM, a required Ubisoft Connect account, and an agreement to the Rift EULA.

According to a listing from Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to Steam in October 2024. You can wishlist the game and check out the Steam store page right here.

There are plenty more open-world games to play on PC right now alongside some stellar single-player games too, if you can’t wait for Assassin’s Creed Mirage to make its way over to Steam.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.