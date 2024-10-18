Assassin’s Creed Shadows is on the way and Ubisoft still has series like Far Cry, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon up its sleeve, but the company’s recent fortunes have been particularly poor. Skull and Bones didn’t meet expectations. Star Wars Outlaws got some good notices, but didn’t hit high enough sales numbers. The future of XDefiant remains unclear. Ubisoft will pull through, but it’s been rocky sailing for a while now. On the contrary, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Steam launch is going seriously well. Despite being a year old, the Valhalla spin-off has quickly found a fresh audience, solid player numbers, and some enthusiastic reviews.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage originally launched back in October 2023. A scaled-back variation on the stealth RPG formula, in our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review, Nat Smith called it the best in the series since Brotherhood. Back on release day, if you wanted to play Mirage that meant either the Epic Games Store or buying directly from Ubisoft Connect. Now, however, the Basim-led semi prequel has made the jump to Steam, and seemingly found a new lease of life.

Arriving on Thursday October 17, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Steam version already has a ‘very positive’ rating – of the 214 user reviews posted so far, an impressive 81% are favorable. The player numbers are good, too. In its first day, AC Mirage has achieved a concurrent user high of 2,335, more than some of Ubisoft’s other recent efforts such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The only complaint from Steam users so far is that, in order to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to link your Steam and Ubisoft Connect accounts – for some people, that might mean making a Ubisoft account from scratch. Other than that, if you haven’t tried the latest Assassin’s Creed, it’s available now for 50% off, meaning you can get Mirage for $24.99 / £22.49. Just head here.

