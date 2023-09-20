What are the Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements? It’s almost time to journey back to an ancient land and explore the life of a famous assassin. This time, we join Basim to learn more about his experiences before his appearance in Valhalla. The system requirements for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are a mixed bag thanks to some missing features at launch, but here’s everything you need to know.

There’s no need to dive off the nearest viewpoint, because the Assassin’s Creed minimum requirements are surprisingly attainable, and you’ll get away with owning a dated mid-range PC or gaming laptop. You may, however, need to upgrade your storage as Ubisoft claims the game requires an SSD. It’s noted that if you meet the minimum requirements, you can expect 1080p gameplay with 30fps on low settings.

Here are the Assassin’s Creed system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 CPU Intel Core i7-4790

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB (dual-channel mode) 16GB (dual-channel mode) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 570

Intel Arc A380 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Intel Arc A750 Storage 40GB SSD 40GB SSD

Just like with the minimum specs, the Assassin’s Creed recommended specs make for great reading if you’re working with slightly dated hardware. Ubisoft claims that if you meet these requirements, you’ll be able to run the game on high settings at 1080p/60fps. This is no mean feat, either, considering the age of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. Looking towards the CPUs, both the Intel Core i7-8700K and AMD Ruzen 5 3600 are past their prime gaming processors which go to show how long these components can stay relevant.

Ubisoft has also done us a huge favor and offered two further sets of system requirements that cover the enthusiast and ultra specs. This means we get a look at what is required for peak 1440p and 4K performance.

Enthusiast Ultra OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 CPU Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 3700X Intel Core i5 11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 16GB (dual-channel mode) 16GB (dual-channel mode) GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Intel Arc A770 Nvidia GeForce 3080

AMD Radeon 6900 XT Storage 40GB SSD 40GB SSD

For 1440p/60fps you’ll need an Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. If this still isn’t enough, you can chase the 4K/60fps ultra specifications. For those, you are required to have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU alongside an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU.

One notable partnership that has emerged for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is that it has been fully optimized for Intel Arc GPUs. The Intel Arc A380, A750, and A770 are required for the minimum, recommended, and enthusiast requirements respectively. This is why Intel XeSS upscaling is present while DLSS and FSR will both be absent at launch.

As for the Assassin’s Creed Mirage download size, at just 40GB, it’s very reasonable compared to many other modern games. The SSD requirement is to be expected, but it should fit comfortably onto your storage solution without the need to delete a bunch of other titles.

