Assassin’s Creed Shadows figurine pulled for being “insensitive”

An upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows figurine has been pulled from sale, as the company says that it is “insensitive.” The figurine originally featured both of the game’s protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe, alongside a one-legged torii gate, but the design is now being reworked. There’s no indication of when the figurine will be back on sale, or how the design is being changed.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows figurine, created by PureArts, has now been pulled from sale while it’s redesigned. Other PureArts products for the upcoming stealth game, like a 1:1 replica of Naoe’s hidden blade and Yasuke’s helmet, are still available for pre-order.

“We recently released an insensitive design,” PureArts says. “We appreciate and have learned from the concerns brought to our attention, and we apologize for the harm this caused.

“After reading and processing the feedback, we have immediately returned to the drawing board and are currently reworking the design of the Qlectors Assassin’s Creed Shadows Yasuke and Naoe.”

PureArts adds that pre-orders for the figurine have not been canceled, and that anyone who already ordered it will get an email with more information.

The original figurine features both Assassin’s Creed Shadows protagonists Yasuke and Naoe alongside a one-legged torii gate. This design mirrors the Sannō Shrine, which was partially destroyed during the atomic bombing of the city of Nagasaki in August of 1945. The shrine’s torii gate lost one of its pillars due to the nuclear blast, but, alongside some nearby trees, it still stands in the city today.

In Japan, torii gates mark the entrance to a Shintō shrine. These shrines are temples to one of the country’s Indigenous religions, Shintō, and the torii gates themselves are considered symbolic gateways from the outside world to sacred ground.

