Assassin’s Creed Shadows creator Ubisoft has issued a statement regarding recent controversies and complaints related to the central character Yasuke. Specifically addressed to the “Japanese community,” the statement follows a petition, signed by some Assassin’s Creed players, that accuses Shadows of historical inaccuracy. The Far Cry, Rainbow Six Siege, and Division developer says that its intention with Shadows, as with other games in the AC series, is not to present “factual representations of history.”

As the Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date draws closer, a petition was recently launched that called for the stealth game to be canceled. Authored by one Shimizu Toru and published in Japanese, as of this writing, the petition has gained more than 94,000 signatures. “Ubisoft continues to misunderstand the true nature and role of samurai,” the petition says. “This is a serious insult to Japanese culture and history, and can also be linked to Asian racism.” One of the playable characters in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is based on Yasuke, a samurai during the Sengoku period who history records as coming from African origin.

“Since the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we have received many positive reactions,” Ubisoft says, “but also some criticism from you, our Japanese players. We share your passion for history and deeply respect your care for the historical and cultural integrity of your rich heritage. We have put significant effort into ensuring an immersive and respectful representation of Feudal Japan. However, our intention has never been to present any of our Assassin’s Creed games, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history, or historical characters.

“Instead, we aim to spark curiosity and encourage players to explore and learn more about the historical settings we get inspired by. Despite these sustained efforts, we acknowledge that some elements in our promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community. For this, we sincerely apologize.”

As well as Japanese signatories, the original petition to cancel AC Shadows has been signed by many English speakers. “Companies should not be allowed to lie about history and DEI [diversity, equity, inclusion] needs to stop,” one respondent writes. “More woke rubbish and lies,” another says.

“Based on the constructive criticism we have received, we will continue our efforts until we put this game into your hands,” Ubisoft says. “While we strive for authenticity in everything that we do, Assassin’s Creed games are works of fiction inspired by real historical events and figures. The representation of Yasuke in our game is an illustration of this. His unique and mysterious life made him an ideal candidate to tell an Assassin’s Creed story with the setting of Feudal Japan as a backdrop.

“While Yasuke is depicted as a samurai in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we know that this is a matter of debate and discussion. We have woven this carefully into our narrative and with our other lead character, the Japanese shinobi Naoe, who is equally important in the game, our dual protagonists provide players with different gameplay styles.”

Ubisoft also explains that it has consulted with “many people” throughout the development of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and “respectfully requests that any criticism not be directed at our collaborators, both internal and external.”

