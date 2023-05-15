Snag almost every Assassin’s Creed with these hidden savings

A big Assassin’s Creed and Ubisoft sale is currently underway, as the RPG game series is joined by many of the developer’s other titles for a limited time for some dirt cheap deals and offers. Assassin’s Creed is definitely still the star of the show though, with around 70% off almost every game in the series and its DLCs.

If you’ve got any Ubisoft-shaped holes in your PC game library, be they from Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, or god forbid Uno, now’s the perfect time to get involved. You can snag any of the deals we’re about to mention until May 21 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST or May 22 at midnight BST / 9am AEST.

Assassin’s Creed and Ubisoft game sale

There’s an awful lot on offer here, so we won’t be going through absolutely every single deal, but instead picking out some of the best savings and biggest games that appear. All of these codes are for Ubisoft Connect from Fanatical as well, so keep that in mind.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition is 68% off – expect to pay $44.79 / £37.43

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition is 78% off – expect to pay – $21.99 / £18.47

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition is 82% off – expect to pay $17.99 / £13.49

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition is 77% off – expect to pay $16.09 / £13.79

Assassin’s Creed Unity is 77% off – expect to pay $6.89 / £6.20

Assassin’s Creed Rogue is 70% off – expect to pay $5.99 / £4.79

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is 70% off – expect to pay $11.99 / £10.19

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry is 77% off – expect to pay $3.44 / £2.75

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered is 14% off – expect to pay $34.29 / £29.14

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Gold Edition is 70% off – expect to pay $8.99 / £4.79

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood is 73% off – expect to pay $5.39 / £3.23

Assassin’s Creed 2 is 11% off – expect to pay $17.84 / £7.75

Assassin’s Creed is 73% off – expect to pay $5.39 / £2.34

Each Assassin’s Creed Chronicles game is 73% off – expect to pay $6.74 / £5.66 total

Anno 1800 is 77% off – expect to pay $13.79 / £11.49

Immortals Fenyx Rising is 82% off – exect to pay $10.79 / £8.99

Far Cry 6 is 11% off – expect to pay $53.54 / £44.61

If you want the latest Far Cry game, there’s a sweet Far Cry 6 PC deal elsewhere right now, so be sure to check that out. All the Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and more recent Ghost Recon releases are only around 10% off each, so the real deals come with Assassin’s Creed games.

There are even more great PC deals happening right now, as you can grab almost every Call of Duty game for pennies as well, but the deals end latest today (May 15), so be sure to act fast if you want them.

