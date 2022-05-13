An Assassin’s Creed Valhalla armoury is coming soon

Another content update is on the way for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which just wrapped up its springtime Ostara Festival. All that’s known about it so far is that it adds a new structure to build in the home settlement of Ravensthorpe, the armoury, and that for the time being, it’s the final item on the current content roadmap for the open-world game.

“Something interesting is coming soon,” the official Assassin’s Creed account tweeted, along with an emoji of crossed swords. The tweet included a quick video clip that shows the armoury transforming from a log cabin in the forest outside of Ravensthorpe.

Ubisoft has said that the armoury will add in the gear loadout system similar to the one that was added to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey around the launch of the Fate of Atlantis DLC, with update 1.20. That system allowed players to spend in-game currency to unlock loadout slots, which could come in handy for managing Valhalla’s burgeoning equipment list – there’s a lot of gear to find out there at this point, after three DLCs and a weighty main campaign.

In Valhalla, it’s going to work a bit differently: inside the armoury, you’ll be able to place up to five display mannequins. Once you’ve placed a set of gear on a mannequin, Eivor will be able to swap to that loadout from anywhere in the world. Loadouts include weapons, armour, and skills, so you’ll be able to quickly change to a suitable build as you move between activities out there in the wilds of medieval England and Svartalfheim.