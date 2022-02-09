Next Assassin’s Creed leaks, is small and stealth-focused

After leaks, Ubisoft officially confirmed development on Assassin’s Creed Infinity last year, an even more live service-focused take on the series that would build the concepts of post-Origins AC into an ongoing, evolving game. But that game is years away, and it seems Ubisoft wants to fill the gap with something smaller and more concise, according to multiple new reports.

This as-yet-unannounced new game began life as an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, according to reports from both Bloomberg and Eurogamer. It is now a standalone game, and will expand on the backstory of Valhalla’s Basim – technically making this the first standalone Assassin’s Creed game to star an actual assassin in nearly a decade.

“The game won’t be a massive open-world role-playing game like previous recent entries, focusing instead more on stealth gameplay, and is planned for later this year or 2023,” Bloomberg reports. Eurogamer likens it to one of the smaller map regions of Valhalla or Odyssey, and adds that it is expected to include the city of Baghdad.

A Ubisoft spokesperson tells Bloomberg that the company does not comment “on rumors or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community”.

This will apparently have no effect on the release of Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarok DLC, which is still set to launch this March.

