Valhalla gets a tattoo from the best Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed’s big move into RPG territory has proven pretty successful, but some series fans – myself included – have a soft spot for the tighter, more stealth-focused early entries. While future Assassin’s Creed games are unlikely to get any smaller, at least we’re getting some aesthetic throwbacks to the old days, including a new tribute to what is arguably the greatest entry in the series.

A fresh community challenge is live, awarding participating players with an Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood tattoo in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The challenge requires players to recruit a total of 350,000 Jomsvikings and – as with most of these challenges – it’s already most of the way to completion. You’ll just need to recruit a single Jomsviking to mark your participation.

It’s been a busy week in Valhalla, with free DLC featuring an Odyssey crossover, a sizable patch adding new stealth and difficulty settings, and as the reveal of the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion coming next year.

And, of course, these community challenges with free cosmetics continue apace.

