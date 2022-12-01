Assassin’s Creed Destiny 2 crossover “discovered” in AC Valhalla DLC

Assassin’s Creed and Destiny 2 may be getting a crossover in the future as the new AC Valhalla DLC The Last Chapter seemingly contains armour sets based on the Bungie FPS game, as well as Capcom’s Monster Hunter.

Digging through hidden files in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there appear to be armour sets named for various Destiny 2 characters, including Lord Shaxx who manages the Crucible, and Saint-14, the famous Titan responsible for overseeing the Trials of Osiris. The is an entire armour set based on Saint-14, and various items including a hood based on Lord Shaxx.

Other supposedly datamined items include a hood and armour set named for Odogaron, the enormous creature found in Capcom’s Monster Hunter series. All of these items can be equipped and used in AC Valhalla, though are not currently officially available in the Ubisoft RPG game. Whether a Destiny 2 crossover is truly incoming remains unclear, although dataminer Mak Moderator, who shares footage of the Destiny 2 and Monster Hunter gear, previously unearthed the Death Jarl armour set prior to its worldwide launch.

Following the surprise early release of The Last Chapter, which also includes a bonus quest connecting Valhalla to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has said that AC players can expect “additional surprises” from the stealth game series “before 2022 comes to an end,” perhaps referencing a crossover with Destiny 2. Whether the crossover will break both ways, and some Assassin’s Creed-themed gear will also end up in the Bungie multiplayer game, is also currently unclear.

Assassin’s Creed multiplayer however is confirmed for a return, co-developed by the team from Ubisoft action-adventure game For Honor. With The Last Chapter concluding the story of Eivor, this is also a perfect opportunity to nail all the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla romances, or perhaps try out some other great open-world games on PC.