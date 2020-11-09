Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-orders may take a while to appear on Ubisoft Connect

If you’re hoping to get the jump on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by getting in a last-minute pre-order and pre-loading the game, you might want to think twice: technical issues with Ubisoft’s online store mean you may face up to a 24-hour delay before the game you pre-order shows up in your Ubisoft Connect library.

You can pre-order the digital download of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for another seven hours or so, and doing so grants you the free The Way of the Berserker bonus mission. In theory, it also meant you’d be able to start pre-loading the game in order to be ready to play the new Viking game as soon as it unlocks, but that may not be possible right now.

Ubisoft says it’s currently seeing delays in delivering digital content purchased through the Ubisoft Store, and that it could take up to 24 hours for your freshly-purchased game to actually appear in your Ubisoft Connect account library. This reporter found that out the hard way earlier today – after buying the Gold Edition on the Ubisoft Store and receiving the customary confirmation email, I headed back to the Games tab to start the pre-load. Unfortunately, there was no Valhalla icon waiting for me, which means I couldn’t start the 45GB download.

I’m not concerned about getting my copy – I know it’ll show up eventually. But I figured it would be worth alerting readers to the fact that they might have to wait, just in case anyone had planned on staying up to dive in immediately right at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release time.

We're aware of delays in processing orders on the Ubisoft Store and we're investigating. It may take up to 24 hours for your content to appear on your account. Updates here: https://t.co/PGSpB5fL8h — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) November 9, 2020

My esteemed colleague Dustin, however, has run into no issues whatsoever using Ubisoft+ to pre-load Valhalla – so if jumping in right at the moment of launch is important to you, that’s an avenue to consider taking.

If you’re still on the fence about whether you want to play Ubisoft’s newest history-flavoured open world game, check out Rich’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review-in-progress. He’s having a great time in England’s dark ages, but he’s run into a few stumbling blocks along the way. Once you’ve got your copy up and running, check out our Valhalla performance guide to make sure you’re getting the most out of your hardware setup.