Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s free historical DLC is ready for launch – release times are here

If you’re keen to explore the era of Viking history depicted in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla without worrying about things like pillaging or plundering, your time has nearly arrived. Discovery Tour: Viking Age arrives as a free update for all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players on October 19, and now Ubisoft has provided the precise release times for launch.

Whether you’re playing on Ubisoft Connect or the Epic Games Store, Discovery Tour: Viking Age will be available for the PC version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on October 19 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST. The paid, standalone version (priced at $19.99 / £16.99) will launch at 2am PDT / 5am EDT / 10am BST on Ubisoft Connect, or 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST on Epic.

If you’re looking to play on a console or Stadia, it’s all quite a bit simpler. Across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Stadia, the update will be available on October 19 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST. There will be no standalone console version of Discovery Tour at launch, however – that’s a PC exclusive until 2022.

It’s unclear what sort of patch download will accompany the the release. A 20GB patch earlier this month “added support” for the Discovery Tour.

Ready to explore new horizons? 📢 Check out the approximate release timings for Discovery Tour: Viking Age – out tomorrow! #AssassinsCreed ⏰ pic.twitter.com/cZdSfprkIr — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 18, 2021

For more Viking games, you can follow that link.