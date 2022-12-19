You can get free Assassin’s Creed loot by eating pizza

Are you looking to score some free Assassin’s Creed loot while simultaneously stuffing yourself full of sweet, cheesy goodness? Then, if you’re based in the US, you’re in luck! Nestle’s frozen pizza brand Di Giorno has teamed up with Ubisoft’s RPG game to give you some fresh goodies.

So yes, that title is correct, you can earn free Assassin’s Creed gear for simply eating pizza – or, well, buying it if you’re not pizza inclined (I have to ask: are you OK?).

There are three different rewards available, spanning across a series of different games and eons of history. Buying one pizza nets you:

A Mystical Naval Pack and temporary XP boost in Valhalla

A Shark Naval Pack in Odyssey

Pharoah Armour in Origins

You’ll have to buy one of Di Giorno’s participating products (stuffed crust pepperoni, five cheese, supreme, and three meat) before December 31, 2022 in order to be eligible to claim the rewards. Then, take a picture of your receipt and upload it via this link (make sure it’s legible!). Make sure you do this 30 days from purchase and before January 31, 2023.

When you get your codes, you’ll have to redeem these by March 31, 2023 otherwise they will be rendered inactive. This is no doubt to ensure that they can’t be sold on for stupidly high prices at a later date.

Of course, this promo is only available to those in the US (why does the USA get literally everything…) so those of you outside of that region won’t be able to score the free loot. Hopefully you’ve managed to take advantage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla being a free Steam game instead – but be aware that Valve’s iteration of the iconic stealth game doesn’t include achievements.

If this doesn’t phase you and you plan to pick up the game (and some pizza) anyway, be sure to check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review for our unbridled thoughts on the Norse adventure. We also have an article that answers the burning question ‘how long is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,’ too.