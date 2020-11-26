John Carpenter is a big Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fan

John Carpenter is well known as the director of one of the most beloved Thanksgiving movies: The Thing is a heartwarming tale about a group of friends who come in from the winter’s cold to join each other for a special meal. But Carpenter, who also directed classics like Escape from New York and They Live, is also a big fan of videogames, and he’s given high marks to this year’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a return to excellence in the franchise,” Carpenter tweeted. “Massive open world, beautifully designed, with great gameplay. Incredible game.” As Rich points out in our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review, it’s a gorgeous game that’s a delight to take in passively with the cinematic camera turned on – perhaps Carpenter appreciates the shot composition here.

It’s no big news that Carpenter, now 72, has been a long-time fan of videogames. In a 2013 interview with Giant Bomb, the director revealed that he got his start playing Sonic the Hedgehog, but eventually fell in love with Borderlands 2, BioShock, and – perhaps least surprisingly of all – the Dead Space series.

Here’s Carpenter’s one-tweet review of Valhalla, which indicates a certain familiarity with Ubisoft’s series of open-world stealth games:

The latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch arrived today and fixes some annoying RAM leakage issues. If you’re on the hunt for Arthur’s legendary sword, check out our guide to finding the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Excalibur location – it’ll show you how to find all 11 tablets.

What we’re keen to hear now though is how John Carpenter feels about Among Us.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

Senior news writer, and former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

