An Assassin’s Creed Valhalla manga is on the way, from the creator of Vinland Saga

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a videogame about vikings. Vinland Saga is a manga and anime series about vikings. So, naturally, we need a crossover between the two, and we’re getting one – courtesy of Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura. Yes, friends, that means we are getting a true Assassin’s Creed Valhalla manga.
The special one-shot is already live on Ubisoft’s Japanese website, and Ubisoft says in a press release (translated by cath on Twitter) that the collaboration will be released in English, as well. (Of course, if you’re a manga fan, you can probably guess that the special has already been unofficially translated by an enterprising fan group.)
The one-shot is a true crossover between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Vinland Saga, and it features Askeladd and young Thorfinn crossing paths with Eivor. There’s not much to it – it’s pretty much a six-page chase scene – but seeing Eivor rendered in Yukimura’s striking style is very neat.
Ubisoft has even done a nifty motion comic teaser to promote the special.
The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date is set for November 10. You can follow that link for much more on what to expect.