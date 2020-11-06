Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release times and pre-load details revealed

Ubisoft has brought in the final details on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release times, so if you want to play the latest in open-world games the second it’s available, we’ve got that information. It’s a bit more complicated than you might expect, as each platform – including multiple PC launchers – has its own separate rollout.

On Ubisoft Connect – the newly rebranded Uplay launcher – you will be able to play on November 9 at 21:00 PST, or November 10 at 00:01 EST. In Europe and the Middle East, the game will be available on November 9 at 23:00 UTC, or November 10 at 00:01 CET. In Asia and Oceania, the game launches on November 10 at 00:01 AEDT.

Things are simpler (but later) on the Epic Games Store, where we have a single, global release time: November 10 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC / 17:00 CET, or November 11 at 3:00 AEDT. Pre-loads are available now on both PC platforms, and you’re looking at a download of about 45GB.

Oh, and for our friends on other platforms, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will unlock at midnight local time no matter where in the world you are on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and on Stadia.

Four days left until launch! Assassin's Creed Valhalla pre-load & launch times 👇#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/GgQitWNdlp — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 6, 2020

As we count down to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date, you can follow that link for plenty more on what to expect from the game.