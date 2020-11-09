Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reviews – our roundup of the scores

Well, the time has almost come, fans of RPG games, open-world games, and – heck! – shiny new PC games. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date is mere hours away, and the critics’ reviews are now storming in, giving us a good idea of what to expect from the latest title in the ever-expanding AC series. To find out if it’s worth your silver Viking pennies, we’ve rounded up the scores and reviews so far – let’s take a look, shall we?

First up, there’s our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review in progress, penned by PCGamesN’s new editor, Rich Scott-Jones. Based his nearly 30 hours with the Viking romp so far, Rich calls it “blunt-force splendour”, explaining that “the latest entry in Ubisoft’s leading series is as epic and beautiful as you’d expect”. He adds that the game “works more often than it doesn’t, and when it does, it’s a marvel. Sadly, such moments are often followed by episodes of inconsistency, frustration, and occasionally even discomfort”.

As for its aggregate scores on Opencritic and Metacritic, the Viking game’s currently sitting at the top end of the reviews scale, with an average of 83 on the former, and 88 (for PC) on the latter.

Let’s take a look at those scores across the critics’ reviews so far:

As you can see, there’s a little variation in the scores but it looks like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s been warmly welcomed across the board. The game drops tomorrow, November 10, so check it out on the Ubisoft store and get ready to dive in if you’re keen to give it a go for yourself.