Every Assassin’s Creed game is ultra cheap now, so grab them quick

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is at its lowest price yet on Steam, as a mammoth Assassin’s Creed Steam sale brings discounts across the entire series with up to 85% off on some of the games. With the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date on the horizon, Far Cry and The Division developer Ubisoft’s biggest and best open-world games are all cheap right now, from the very first through to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and everything in between, so grab these deals while they last.

Assassin’s Creed has spanned the world at this point, from the original’s Crusades in the Holy Land (the region we now know as Israel, Palestine, and Syria) through Renaissance Italy, the American revolution, the golden age of piracy in the West Indies, Victorian England, ancient Egypt and Greece, and, most recently, the Vikings as they make their way to England.

While the tales they tell are fictional and even veer into the supernatural, the settings of the series are almost unmatched – if you want to immerse yourself fully in a historical setting, there’s almost no other game that does it quite so well as Assassin’s Creed. The most recent games such as AC Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla even offer bonus educational discovery modes that let you simply explore the historical locations and events of the time.

Upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to give us a return to the classic format of the series, promising to toss out some of the modern RPG tropes in favour of a more pure focus on the art of assassination. As such, now is a fantastic time to jump into some of the older games if you missed out on them originally – Assassin’s Creed 2 and its follow-up Brotherhood are widely considered among the pinnacle of the series, as is pirate adventure AC Black Flag.

Alternatively, you might want to leap into the modern-style games, with the sprawling Egyptian deserts of Origins, the raunchy Greek Odyssey, or the simply vast Valhalla. If it’s scale and scope you’re after, these really can’t be beat. No-one builds giant, densely packed open worlds quite like Ubisoft, and these are certainly some of the most impressive you’ll find out there.

Assassin’s Creed Steam sale discounts

The Assassin’s Creed Steam sale runs from Thursday June 8, 2023 until Thursday June 15, 2023. You don’t have long to get these games for cheap, so be sure to head over to the franchise sale page if you’re tempted to pick something up. Here are all the main game discounts, although note that DLCs are also on sale:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is 75% off ($14.99 / £12.49)

($14.99 / £12.49) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is 80% off ($11.99 / £9.99)

($11.99 / £9.99) Assassin’s Creed Origins is 85% off ($8.99 / £7.49)

($8.99 / £7.49) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is 75% off ($7.49 / £8.49)

($7.49 / £8.49) Assassin’s Creed Unity is 75% off ($7.49 / £6.49)

($7.49 / £6.49) Assassin’s Creed Rogue is 70% off ($5.99 / £5.09)

($5.99 / £5.09) Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag is 70% off ($11.99 / £10.19)

($11.99 / £10.19) Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered is 75% off ($9.99 / £8.49)

($9.99 / £8.49) Assassin’s Creed Revelations is 67% off ($6.59 / £4.12)

($6.59 / £4.12) Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD is 75% off ($4.99 / £4.24)

($4.99 / £4.24) Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood is 70% off ($5.99 / £3.74)

($5.99 / £3.74) Assassin’s Creed 2 is 70% off ($5.99 / £2.57)

($5.99 / £2.57) Assassin’s Creed is 70% off ($5.99 / £2.57)

($5.99 / £2.57) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy is 70% off ($7.49 / £6.29)

($7.49 / £6.29) Assassin’s Creed Bundle (18 games) is 77% off ($96.10 / £76.00)

Before you commit, you might want to check how long Assassin's Creed Valhalla is to see what you're in for.