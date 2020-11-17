Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the best-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has had the biggest launch week in the series’ history, and that success is not just driven by players hungry for new content on next-gen consoles. It’s also the top-selling PC launch in Ubisoft history, despite only being available on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s own launcher – not Steam.

“Building on favourable review scores and early player response, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has sold through more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed game sold during the same period,” Ubisoft says in a press release. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also has become the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever, driven by all-time record Ubisoft Store sales performance.”

Valhalla’s sales success on PC is doubly impressive since it’s the first new Assassin’s Creed game to launch since the introduction of Ubisoft Plus – a monthly subscription service that offers access to all the publisher’s games at $15 USD per month. Clearly, players are still willing to pay a premium for continued access to a big game.

We’ve reached out to Ubisoft for further details on the launch numbers, and will update if we learn more.

Ubisoft already revealed that Valhalla’s day one player count doubled that of Odyssey’s back in 2018, so people are clearly excited for Viking games. If you’re getting in, check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC settings guide for some help getting the best performance, or our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla romances guide for help providing the best performance.