Assassin’s Creed Valhalla season pass goes 25% off the same day the first DLC launches

Games go on sale lightning-fast these days, and people are always a little too quick to point to a quick discount as a sign of any given triple-A release’s failure. But the fact that the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla season pass is now on sale, the same day that the very first expansion in that pass launches, has got to sting a bit for early adopters.

Yes, if you head to the Ubisoft Store right now, you can grab the PC Valhalla season pass for $29.99 USD, 25% off its regular price of $39.99. While that same discount is not available for the console versions of the game, the Gold and Ultimate editions of Valhalla, which do include the season pass, are substantially discounted on Xbox as well.

While technically the season pass already got you access to a small, Beowulf-themed quest, that was just an early adopter bonus. Today’s launch of Wrath of Druids marks one of the reasons you might’ve actually wanted to pay for the season pass up front but, well, if you would’ve waited just a few hours after launch, you could’ve gotten it even cheaper.

Maybe this is all part of a long game on Ubisoft’s part to get people using Ubisoft Plus to access this kind of DLC rather than buying bespoke season passes. (This is a dumb, mostly-joking conspiracy theory, for the record.)

Either way, Wrath of the Druids is quite good, but this is the kind of thing that might very much encourage you not to invest early in DLC. For me, I’ve still got half of the open-world game’s 100-plus hour runtime left to get through, anyway.